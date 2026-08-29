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Promoting the Upper Austria Model

Stelzer Calls for Social Assistance Reform “at Last”

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29.08.2026 19:30
Governor Stelzer believes the social assistance reform is moving too slowly—Minister Schumann ...
Governor Stelzer believes the social assistance reform is moving too slowly—Minister Schumann should step up the pace.(Bild: Wolfgang Spitzbart)
Porträt von Petja Mladenova
Von Petja Mladenova

In Upper Austria, one in every 258 residents receives social assistance. Austria-wide, it’s one in every 45, and in Vienna, one in every 14. This is because all federal states have their own systems. Governor Thomas Stelzer is calling on Social Affairs Minister Korinna Schumann to step up the pace of the planned harmonization.

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The Ministry of Social Affairs should take the Upper Austrian model as an example. The state introduced several measures effective February 1. Upon initial enrollment or re-enrollment, only 50 percent of benefits are paid out at first. Benefits are increased only upon demonstrating credible cooperation—for example, by participating in integration or language programs.

If a recipient makes no effort to find work or learn German, benefits are cut twice: first by 30 percent, then by 50 percent. In cases of complete refusal to cooperate, benefits may be cut off entirely.

“Anyone can find themselves in a situation where they need support. In such cases, a strong state must provide assistance. However, social assistance must be intended to bridge a temporary crisis. It must not become a permanent condition,” Stelzer emphasizes. 

Governor Stelzer is promoting the Upper Austrian model.
Governor Stelzer is promoting the Upper Austrian model.(Bild: APA/FOTOKERSCHI.AT)

Upper Austria Cuts Benefits for Lack of Effort
An initial interim assessment inUpper Austriaconfirms, in Stelzer’s view, that the state is on the right track: During the comparison period, the number of social assistance recipients in Upper Austria fell from 7,660 to 7,279—a decline of about five percent. Among social assistance recipients capable of working, the number fell from 2,916 to 2,693, a decrease of about 7.7 percent.

At the same time, benefits were reduced in 2,88 cases in 2026 due to a lack of willingness to participate in job placement efforts—up from 263 cases in the same period the previous year.


Stelzer therefore appeals to all stakeholders at the federal level not to let the reform fail due to partisan reservations: “This must not now be about who gets their way. What matters is that we create a system that helps those who need assistance while ensuring that work and personal responsibility make a difference.”

“Working on a Comprehensive Solution”
According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, discussions and negotiations are taking place on an ongoing basis in various settings. “Intensive work is being done on the various parts of the reform. We are working constructively with all stakeholders toward a comprehensive solution.” A result is expected by January.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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