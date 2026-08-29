Gun Ban Imposed
Nighttime Doorbell Terror: Father Pulled Out a Rifle
Four night owls aged 19 to 34 in Perg thought they were being particularly “funny”: Shortly before midnight, they went on a doorbell prank spree. A resident (27) came home and got upset. His father (64) was awakened by the commotion, came downstairs, and threatened the revelers with his air rifle. The police imposed a gun ban.
Four night owls from the Perg district were pulling doorbell pranks in Perg around 11:45 p.m. on Friday. At the same time, a 27-year-old man who lives in the building returned home. He noticed the revelers and confronted them about their behavior. This led to a verbal altercation at the front door.
Father Was Woken by the Noise
The 27-year-old’s 64-year-old father, who also lives in the building, was awakened by the noise. When he saw his son in the altercation, he grabbed his air rifle and went outside. Outside the house, he cocked the rifle once—without loading a cartridge—and aimed it at the revelers. They then backed off and called 911.
Everyone was visibly upset
When the officers arrived, all those involved were found in front of the house. They were visibly upset due to the previous incident. The individuals involved were separated from one another and each was questioned about the incident; the air rifle was seized. A temporary weapons ban was imposed on the 64-year-old, and charges will be filed against him.
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