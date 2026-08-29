Kickoff in Athens
Champions League: LASK’s schedule is here!
The schedule is out: LASK will face AEK Athens on the road to kick off the Champions League on September 8 (6:45 p.m.). On the second matchday, October 14 (6:45 p.m.), the highlight match against Liverpool FC will take place at the Gugl.
A week later, they’ll travel to face Sporting Lisbon. The action continues on November 3 with a home game against Slovan Bratislava. Before their January 19 match at Real Madrid, the Linz team will visit Bodø/Glimt on November 24 and host Fenerbahçe on December 9. Finally, Porto will be the last home opponent on January 27.
According to the schedule released on Saturday, the matches against AEK, Bodø, and Slovan will be played on Tuesdays, while the remaining games are scheduled for Wednesdays. Kickoff times against AEK, Liverpool, and Bodø are at 6:45 p.m.; all other matches kick off at 9:00 p.m.
Two Blockbusters to Kick Things Off
The opening showdowns on September 8 are Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid and Porto vs. Manchester City; on September 9, Napoli vs. Arsenal and Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid. Bayern Munich kicks off at home against Bodø on September 10, while defending champion Paris Saint-Germain faces Slovan Bratislava the day before.
Thirty-six clubs are competing in the group stage of the Champions League. The twelve teams with the fewest points are eliminated. The teams ranked 9th through 24th compete in playoffs for a spot in the round of 16. The top 8 skip the first round of the knockout stage and advance directly to the round of 16.
The final will take place on June 5, 2027, at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.
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