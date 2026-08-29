It could happen quickly
Lots of interest! Is Rapid’s captain about to leave?
Character test, reaction, fear of another downward spiral—Rapid wants nothing to do with any of that ahead of the Bundesliga showdown with Sturm. Is captain Matthias Seidl on the verge of leaving Hütteldorf?
“So far, no one has knocked on my door to say they want to leave. Everyone is committed to Rapid and has the right attitude,” says coach Hoff Thorup, brushing off the rumors. He’s well aware that “things always get hectic at the end of the transfer window.” And that, following their playoff elimination against the Hearts, the Green-and-Whites will be “forced” to make sales without European competition. For now, the Danish coach still expects to have Amane and Co. available tomorrow. Only Marcelin will be sidelined for about ten weeks with a new knee injury.
But of course, there will be a rotation against Sturm. The 120 minutes and the lost penalty shootout against the Scots are still fresh in their bones and minds. And now three games in six days await. A test of character?!
The Perfect Captain
Because, of course, there’s a lot of grumbling around Hütteldorf. People are drawing parallels to the massive slump that followed a similarly strong start to the season a year ago. “It’s an emotional club,” Hoff Thorup understands. “But what’s important is that we stay calm within the club and on the team. And we are. We have eight wins and two draws. There’s no reason not to believe in ourselves.”
For the Dane, the Sturm clash therefore won’t be a test of character, nor does it require any special reaction—Hoff Thorup: “We just have to keep going.”
Matthias Seidl agrees: “Of course, you have to be careful. I know what it feels like to be stuck in a downward spiral,” the 25-year-old assures us. “But we’ve grown as a team now; we can bounce back from setbacks and fight back. We won’t let this one result get to us.”
For Hoff Thorup, Seidl is the perfect captain to lead the way: “It’s not the one who yells or is loud who leads a team. It’s the one who knows what a team needs. With every decision, Matti thinks of the team first, not himself.” Against Sturm, Seidl will make his 100th Bundesliga appearance for Rapid—but it could also be his last. Clubs from Belgium, the Netherlands, and Poland are showing keen interest. Things could move quickly now. But first, the captain wants to send a positive message with Rapid following the Hearts shock...
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