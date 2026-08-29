Lots of interest! Is Rapid’s captain about to leave?

“So far, no one has knocked on my door to say they want to leave. Everyone is committed to Rapid and has the right attitude,” says coach Hoff Thorup, brushing off the rumors. He’s well aware that “things always get hectic at the end of the transfer window.” And that, following their playoff elimination against the Hearts, the Green-and-Whites will be “forced” to make sales without European competition. For now, the Danish coach still expects to have Amane and Co. available tomorrow. Only Marcelin will be sidelined for about ten weeks with a new knee injury.