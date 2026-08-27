A draw isn’t enough! Austria misses out on the group stage

Lack of Penetration

For the second half, Helm brought on Sanel Saljic for Hettwer. The nature of the game changed little; the hosts continued to try hard but lacked the necessary firepower. Eggestein narrowly missed a cross from Ranftl (52'). After that, Nnodim and Markovic were also sent into the game (65th). Things got dicey at the other end, though: Sahin-Radlinger saved his team from falling behind with a stop against substitute Diogo Travassos (70th). While veteran star Joao Moutinho—who had otherwise been a quiet presence—picked up a yellow card (79'), time ran out in favor of the visitors, who ultimately kept a clean sheet against Austria over the course of 180 minutes.