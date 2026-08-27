Automatic Draft

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Jewelry Heist in Vienna

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27.08.2026 22:03
Following the jewelry theft at a Vienna museum, the suspects are still on the run. The police ...
Following the jewelry theft at a Vienna museum, the suspects are still on the run. The police are now asking for tips.(Bild: Krone-Collage/LPD Wien, Hertha Hurnaus)
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They entered a Vienna museum as visitors—and left with a valuable necklace. Following the spectacular jewelry theft in the city center, police have now released photos of the two suspects. Investigators are hoping for tips from the public.

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As the Vienna State Police Department announced on Thursday evening, photographs of the two previously unidentified men were obtained during the investigation. At the direction of the Vienna District Attorney’s Office, the police are now requesting that the photos be published in the media.

Police Release Photos of Suspects
The two men are alleged to have smashed a glass display case in a museum in downtown Vienna on Thursday afternoon and removed an exhibit from it. The stolen item is a valuable necklace. The suspects then fled with the jewelry in an unknown direction.

(Bild: LPD Wien)
(Bild: LPD Wien)

The Vienna State Criminal Police Office has taken over the investigation. Immediately after the theft, extensive search operations were launched, including the deployment of a tracking dog from the Vienna Police K-9 Unit.

Does anyone recognize these men?
The police are now asking for information regarding the two suspects. Information about the stolen necklace may also be important to investigators. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Vienna State Criminal Police Office at 01-31310-38200—anonymous tips are welcome. Anyone who recognizes one of the men or can provide information on the whereabouts of the stolen necklace should therefore contact the police directly.

Jewelry Stolen from Van Cleef Exhibition
No one was injured in the robbery. According to the current account of events, the two men initially entered the museum as visitors. They were interested in the current exhibition “Masterpieces,” which features jewelry by Van Cleef & Arpels as well as objects from the MAK collection.

In total, the exhibition comprises around 500 pieces—more than 300 of which are from Van Cleef & Arpels, and over 200 from the museum’s collection.

According to information from the “Krone,” the stolen piece is reportedly a diamond necklace. The police press release does not provide any details on the actual value of the stolen piece of jewelry.

Recalling the Spectacular Saliera Theft
The latest heist brings to mind one of Austria’s most famous art thefts: On May 11, 2003, Benvenuto Cellini’s famous “Saliera” was stolen from the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna. The thief had climbed into the museum via a construction scaffold.

The golden salt cellar was later recovered. The thief turned himself in and was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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