Konate Scores Twice
Salzburg Secures Europa League Spot Against Mjällby
Red Bull Salzburg has qualified for the UEFA Europa League. The “Bulls” gave Mjällby AIF no chance in the second leg either, winning convincingly 3-0. Karim Konate, who scored twice, was the match hero but had to leave the field due to injury.
Salzburg coach Danny Röhl made only one change to his starting lineup from the first leg: Konate supported lone striker Tabakovic in place of Yorbe Vertessen. In their first home game in three weeks, in front of 7,654 spectators, the Bulls controlled the match but struggled to create clear scoring chances in the early going against the deep-lying defensive block of the Swedish surprise champions.
Edmund Baidoo narrowly missed a cross from Tabakovic (12th minute), and a similar play in the opposite direction also came to nothing (37th minute). Toward the end of the first half, the Bulls stepped up the pace slightly. Abubakr Barry forced Robin Wallinder to make a diving save from 20 meters (32'), and the Mjällby goalkeeper was also on his toes to stop a long-range shot by Salzburg captain Nikolas Veratschnig (45'+1).
’s Improvement After the BreakAfter the break, Tabakovic played the ball past Wallinder following a through ball from Veratschnig, but Konate failed to get his volley on target (58th minute). Three minutes later, the Ivorian—who had already forced the decisive own goal in the first leg—did better. Following a corner and a shot by Redzic that Wallinder had let bounce forward, the 22-year-old pounced to score the much-needed go-ahead goal.
But that wasn’t all: After a dribble, Baidoo slipped the ball from the center into the penalty area, where Konate powered his way through and finished with a header. Shortly after his second goal, however, the Salzburg forward was carried off the field on a stretcher. Konate had injured his leg while attempting a shot without any contact from an opponent; he was replaced by Vertessen. Tabakovic also got on the scoresheet—for the fifth time in four European Cup games for Salzburg. The Bosnian scored off a cross from Veratschnig, who had been brought on by Sota Kitano.
With this win, Salzburg has not only won all four of its all-time home games against Swedish clubs. Under Röhl, the Bulls remain undefeated this season after eight competitive matches and have kept five clean sheets. In the Europa League, they aim to do better than last season, when their run ended after six losses in eight games during the group stage. In the Bundesliga, the Bulls face home games against the Vienna clubs Austria and Rapid on Sunday and Wednesday.
Europa League, Playoff, Second Leg:
FC Red Bull Salzburg – Mjällby AIF 3–0 (0–0)
Stadion Salzburg, 7,654 spectators, Referee Peljto (BIH)
First leg: 1–0 – Salzburg advances with a 4–0 aggregate score to the Europa League group stage (draw on Friday at 1:00 p.m. in Monaco); Mjällby advances to the Conference League group stage
Goals: 1–0 (61') Konate, 2–0 (67') Konate, 3–0 (80') Tabakovic
Salzburg: Zawieschitzky – Veratschnig, Boma, Zabransky (74' Mellberg), Schmid – Barry, Mazurek (70' Kitano) – Redzic (82' Camara), Konate (74' Vertessen), Baidoo (70' Tohumcu) – Tabakovic
Mjällby: Wallinder – Miettinen, Noren, Pettersson – Nielsen (61' Agnarsson), Gustavsson (75' Leandersson), Enggaard (56' Lindberg), Granath (74' Svanberg) – Kjaer (75' Dalsgaard), Gustafson – Bergström
Yellow cards: none / Gustafson, Granath, Bergström
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