Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Konate Scores Twice

Salzburg Secures Europa League Spot Against Mjällby

Nachrichten
27.08.2026 04:45
Salzburg has qualified for the UEFA Europa League.
Salzburg has qualified for the UEFA Europa League.(Bild: APA/JASMIN WALTER)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

Red Bull Salzburg has qualified for the UEFA Europa League. The “Bulls” gave Mjällby AIF no chance in the second leg either, winning convincingly 3-0. Karim Konate, who scored twice, was the match hero but had to leave the field due to injury.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Salzburg coach Danny Röhl made only one change to his starting lineup from the first leg: Konate supported lone striker Tabakovic in place of Yorbe Vertessen. In their first home game in three weeks, in front of 7,654 spectators, the Bulls controlled the match but struggled to create clear scoring chances in the early going against the deep-lying defensive block of the Swedish surprise champions.

Salzburg coach Danny Röhl
Salzburg coach Danny Röhl(Bild: APA/EXPA/ STEFAN ADELSBERGER)

Edmund Baidoo narrowly missed a cross from Tabakovic (12th minute), and a similar play in the opposite direction also came to nothing (37th minute). Toward the end of the first half, the Bulls stepped up the pace slightly. Abubakr Barry forced Robin Wallinder to make a diving save from 20 meters (32'), and the Mjällby goalkeeper was also on his toes to stop a long-range shot by Salzburg captain Nikolas Veratschnig (45'+1).


 ’s Improvement After the BreakAfter the break, Tabakovic played the ball past Wallinder following a through ball from Veratschnig, but Konate failed to get his volley on target (58th minute). Three minutes later, the Ivorian—who had already forced the decisive own goal in the first leg—did better. Following a corner and a shot by Redzic that Wallinder had let bounce forward, the 22-year-old pounced to score the much-needed go-ahead goal.

(Bild: GEPA)

But that wasn’t all: After a dribble, Baidoo slipped the ball from the center into the penalty area, where Konate powered his way through and finished with a header. Shortly after his second goal, however, the Salzburg forward was carried off the field on a stretcher. Konate had injured his leg while attempting a shot without any contact from an opponent; he was replaced by Vertessen. Tabakovic also got on the scoresheet—for the fifth time in four European Cup games for Salzburg. The Bosnian scored off a cross from Veratschnig, who had been brought on by Sota Kitano.

With this win, Salzburg has not only won all four of its all-time home games against Swedish clubs. Under Röhl, the Bulls remain undefeated this season after eight competitive matches and have kept five clean sheets. In the Europa League, they aim to do better than last season, when their run ended after six losses in eight games during the group stage. In the Bundesliga, the Bulls face home games against the Vienna clubs Austria and Rapid on Sunday and Wednesday.

Europa League, Playoff, Second Leg:

FC Red Bull Salzburg – Mjällby AIF 3–0 (0–0)
Stadion Salzburg, 7,654 spectators, Referee Peljto (BIH)

First leg: 1–0 – Salzburg advances with a 4–0 aggregate score to the Europa League group stage (draw on Friday at 1:00 p.m. in Monaco); Mjällby advances to the Conference League group stage

Goals: 1–0 (61') Konate, 2–0 (67') Konate, 3–0 (80') Tabakovic

Salzburg: Zawieschitzky – Veratschnig, Boma, Zabransky (74' Mellberg), Schmid – Barry, Mazurek (70' Kitano) – Redzic (82' Camara), Konate (74' Vertessen), Baidoo (70' Tohumcu) – Tabakovic

Mjällby: Wallinder – Miettinen, Noren, Pettersson – Nielsen (61' Agnarsson), Gustavsson (75' Leandersson), Enggaard (56' Lindberg), Granath (74' Svanberg) – Kjaer (75' Dalsgaard), Gustafson – Bergström

Yellow cards: none / Gustafson, Granath, Bergström

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
27.08.2026 04:45
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf