Salzburg Secures Europa League Spot Against Mjällby

But that wasn’t all: After a dribble, Baidoo slipped the ball from the center into the penalty area, where Konate powered his way through and finished with a header. Shortly after his second goal, however, the Salzburg forward was carried off the field on a stretcher. Konate had injured his leg while attempting a shot without any contact from an opponent; he was replaced by Vertessen. Tabakovic also got on the scoresheet—for the fifth time in four European Cup games for Salzburg. The Bosnian scored off a cross from Veratschnig, who had been brought on by Sota Kitano.