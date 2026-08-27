KTM's results:
43,000 more motorcycles sold, 700 fewer jobs
The Innviertel-based motorcycle manufacturer KTM is on the road to recovery: In the first half of the year, the flagship company sold significantly more motorcycles, and the parent company’s revenue rose by 65 percent to 701 million euros. The cost: Within a year, 700 employees lost their jobs.
Bajaj Mobility—the parent company of motorcycle manufacturer KTM—increased its revenue by 65 percent to 701 million euros in the first half of the year. This growth was driven by a rebound in sales: Motorcycle revenue for the KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS brands rose by 109 percent to just under 580 million euros. In terms of direct sales figures: The Innviertel-based company has already sold 89,000 motorcycles from these three brands this year—about 43,000 more than in the same period last year. In addition, the new majority owner, Bajaj Auto, sold approximately 58,500 motorcycles in India.
This means that the leading Upper Austrian company remains on the path to recovery following its bankruptcy in the fall of 2024. Operating income improved from -256 million euros to -25 million euros (the restructuring gain resulting from the bankruptcy has been excluded from this figure).
Cost-Cutting Program
According to the company’s own figures, it reduced fixed costs by just under 66 million euros in the first half of the year. As previously reported, the restructuring measures also included job cuts, primarily among white-collar employees and in middle management, as well as further organizational streamlining. All in all, the flagship company now employs 3,600 people—700 fewer than a year ago.
CEO Gottfried Neumeister expressed satisfaction with this year’s business performance. He noted that the company had regained customer trust and doubled its revenue. “We’re selling more motorcycles at better prices, with significantly fewer discounts and a reduced cost base,” he said. The company has now fought hard for 18 months to achieve this turnaround. “We lost 165 million euros last year, and turning that around into a profit is a major milestone.”
“Growing Faster Than the Market”
“We’re growing faster than the market,” Neumeister continued, adding that he sees the company as well-positioned for the future. The engine and components plant is already operating a second shift. The company has been a global pioneer in e-mobility, which remains a key focus. Neumeister made a clear commitment to KTM’s main plant in Mattighofen, Upper Austria. The job cuts at the beginning of this year are “largely complete.”
Regarding the outlook, KTM states: For the second half of 2026, the focus will be on further stabilizing profitability. A portfolio streamlining, efficiency improvements, and “focused management of the product and project portfolio” will be central to these efforts.
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