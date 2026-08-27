43,000 more motorcycles sold, 700 fewer jobs

Bajaj Mobility—the parent company of motorcycle manufacturer KTM—increased its revenue by 65 percent to 701 million euros in the first half of the year. This growth was driven by a rebound in sales: Motorcycle revenue for the KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS brands rose by 109 percent to just under 580 million euros. In terms of direct sales figures: The Innviertel-based company has already sold 89,000 motorcycles from these three brands this year—about 43,000 more than in the same period last year. In addition, the new majority owner, Bajaj Auto, sold approximately 58,500 motorcycles in India.