The situation escalated
Fists flew instead of soccer balls at the sports field
A heated argument between the coach and players in the 2nd Division East ended in bloodshed in the district of Bruck an der Leitha (Lower Austria). The police had to intervene, and paramedics treated the injured on the scene.
A shake-up at SC Margarethen am Moos, in the Bruck an der Leitha district, ahead of the new season: a new president, a new coach, and new players. A breath of fresh air on the soccer field, then—except that the first league game last Saturday against Hof am Leithagebirge went completely awry, ending in a 1–5 loss.
Unrest on the Field
And that’s not all: “Some of the new players have been causing trouble from day one, even among the other players,” explains sports director Mustafa Eser. So, according to coach Adel Hodzic, the club’s board decided that four players must leave effective immediately. He wanted to tell two of them in person.
Absolute chaos in the locker room
This confrontation ended Tuesday evening with a police and emergency medical response. “One player couldn’t accept it and verbally provoked the coach,” says Eser, who was present. And then there was “absolute chaos” in the locker room, as Coach Hodzic describes it. Shoves, punches, and screams followed—until blood was drawn! Eventually, two police patrols had to intervene, and paramedics treated the athletes. The result: three injured and a sleepless night for everyone involved.
Apologies and police investigations
“I’m sorry for everyone involved that it had to come to this. I tried to de-escalate the situation,” said Coach Hodzic. One player involved said remorsefully, “Something like this shouldn’t happen again.” In any case, a police investigation is underway following the incident. Training resumes today, Thursday, and further discussions within the club are also on the agenda—hopefully without any bloodshed this time...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.