Jenni S.’s killer goes on trial after eight years

During the preliminary investigation, Clemens T.—who had already changed his name in the meantime—tried to claim it was self-defense or an accident. At one point, he claimed he could not remember anything at all. At another, he spoke of voices.

Clemens T. is dangerous, according to an expert opinion

In any case, he now stands before the jury charged with murder. A psychiatric evaluation diagnoses the 33-year-old with a combined personality disorder—emotionally unstable, explosive, and narcissistic. He is said to exhibit controlling and clingy behavior in relationships. For example, he secretly filmed Jenni S. with a camera. A key factor, according to the court-appointed psychiatrist, is “aggressive-affective outbursts in the context of a relationship when the relationship is in danger of ending.”