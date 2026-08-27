Strangled and Buried
Jenni S.’s killer goes on trial after eight years
At the very least, this marks the conclusion—in criminal terms—of a harrowing and gruesome case. On Thursday, Clemens T. will stand trial before a jury in Vienna. He is alleged to have strangled his ex-girlfriend on January 22, 2018, and buried her in the woods. Jenni S. remained missing for eight years...
It has now been eight and a half years since Jenni S. disappeared without a trace from her apartment in Vienna’s Brigittenau district. A horrific and emotionally charged case that is now set to come to a close at the Vienna Regional Court—in a murder trial against Clemens T. On January 22, he is alleged to have strangled the then 21-year-old and buried her at a military training area in Lower Austria.
Refusal to Accept the Breakup
Where Jenni S. remained undiscovered for years. It was only through the efforts of her family—especially her mother—that the 33-year-old was finally brought to justice in late 2025. The landscape gardener who refused to accept that the young woman had broken up with him. And who is alleged to have murdered her as a result. “His left forearm was wrapped around her neck, and with his right arm he pinned her right arm to her stomach,” according to the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office. “She desperately tried to catch her breath.”
During the preliminary investigation, Clemens T.—who had already changed his name in the meantime—tried to claim it was self-defense or an accident. At one point, he claimed he could not remember anything at all. At another, he spoke of voices.
Clemens T. is dangerous, according to an expert opinion
In any case, he now stands before the jury charged with murder. A psychiatric evaluation diagnoses the 33-year-old with a combined personality disorder—emotionally unstable, explosive, and narcissistic. He is said to exhibit controlling and clingy behavior in relationships. For example, he secretly filmed Jenni S. with a camera. A key factor, according to the court-appointed psychiatrist, is “aggressive-affective outbursts in the context of a relationship when the relationship is in danger of ending.”
Such behavior can only be explained by the fact that the defendant was completely unmoved by Jenni S.’s death.
Staatsanwaltschaft Wien
His behavior after the crime is also deeply disturbing. Not only did Clemens T. live a lie for eight years, but he messaged the next woman on social media just hours after Jenni’s death. In the days that followed, the number of messages increased steadily. The prosecution’s conclusion: “Such behavior can only be explained by the fact that the defendant was completely indifferent to Jenni S.’s death.”
But this is not the case for the large number of people expected in Courtroom 103 at the Vienna Regional Court. In addition to dozens of media representatives, volunteers who repeatedly organized search efforts for the 21-year-old and Jenni S.’s relatives are also expected to attend. An all-day vigil will be held in front of the “Graues Haus.” At least this marks the conclusion of the criminal proceedings in a horrific case after more than eight years...
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