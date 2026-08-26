Enter & Win
Win tickets to the Esterházy anniversary party
On Friday, September 11, 2026, the Esterházy Winery invites you to its anniversary celebration in Trausdorf. Guests can look forward to an evening full of wine highlights, culinary delights, and, of course, musical entertainment. Now is your chance to win tickets to this special party.
The Esterházy Winery is one of the most traditional estates in the Pannonian region and looks back on a proud 350-year history. Twenty years ago, this tradition found a new home with the opening of the Trausdorf location. To celebrate this milestone anniversary in style, Managing Director Wolfgang Hewarth and his team cordially invite you to the celebration at the breathtaking winery on Friday, September 11, starting at 4:00 p.m.
Catering of the highest standard will be provided. From 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., guests can enjoy exclusive wine tastings in staggered time slots, featuring fine wines from the Esterházy Winery, Etyeki Kúria, and various guest winemakers from the Leithaberg DAC. Starting at 9:00 p.m., Esterházy wines will also be available for purchase at the on-site Bottle Bar.
Here’s what to expect
To start, you’ll be treated to first-class flying service from the Esterházy Hospitality group. In addition, starting at 6 p.m., numerous renowned guest chefs will be cooking exclusively for the party guests. Among them are Parvin Razavi from &flora, Martin Kammlander from Das O’s Mondsee, Clara Aue from Heu & Gabel, René Molnar from Libelle and Henrici, and Peter Zinter from Restaurant Zum Gogosch. At the same time, various food trucks will be on site, including the Rollende Markthalle Pannatura, Kevo’s Pizza, and Rabina’s Food Truck. A diverse music program will set the mood. Guests can look forward to saxophone music by Sky Sax, a performance by the live band MAI Tunes, and the beats of DJ Masi Schneeberger. There’s plenty for the little ones, too: From 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., ASKÖ will offer a varied children’s program.
Enter to Win
To celebrate the big anniversary party on September 11, the “Krone” is giving away 2 pairs of tickets. To help the winners get in the mood for the festive evening, we’re including a wine package of six bottles each from the Esterházy Winery for the two winners. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline on September 1 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered in the drawing.
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