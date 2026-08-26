Win tickets to the Esterházy anniversary party

Here’s what to expect

To start, you’ll be treated to first-class flying service from the Esterházy Hospitality group. In addition, starting at 6 p.m., numerous renowned guest chefs will be cooking exclusively for the party guests. Among them are Parvin Razavi from &flora, Martin Kammlander from Das O’s Mondsee, Clara Aue from Heu & Gabel, René Molnar from Libelle and Henrici, and Peter Zinter from Restaurant Zum Gogosch. At the same time, various food trucks will be on site, including the Rollende Markthalle Pannatura, Kevo’s Pizza, and Rabina’s Food Truck. A diverse music program will set the mood. Guests can look forward to saxophone music by Sky Sax, a performance by the live band MAI Tunes, and the beats of DJ Masi Schneeberger. There’s plenty for the little ones, too: From 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., ASKÖ will offer a varied children’s program.