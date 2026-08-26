“Highly Attractive”: Oberbank Aims to Grow in Hungary

ECB supervision is imminent

The bank’s equity rose by 7.6 percent to 4.493 billion euros at the end of the first half of the year. “We are also clearly on track with our total assets, which stand at 29.8 billion euros,” noted the CEO-designate, pointing to a 3.4 percent increase. “Once we reach 30 billion, we’ll also be subject to ECB supervision, and we expect this process to begin next year.” The bank has been preparing for this for five years now.