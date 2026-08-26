The family must pay!
Vienna: 1,000-euro fine for buying a dog from a cruel breeder
Big, round eyes, a round little head, and a short snout—French Bulldogs instantly make many people’s hearts skip a beat. But for one Viennese family, their new dog’s “cute” appearance is now costing them dearly. That’s because buying dogs with traits associated with cruel breeding practices is illegal, and the penalties are steep!
The B. family (name known to the editors) proudly showcased their little “Emmi” on Facebook. Cute photos of the tiny French Bulldog puppy were “liked” and showered with little hearts. Apparently, no one cared that the little puppy has everything it takes to lead a life full of health problems.
This can result in high veterinary costs
For example, “Emmi” has a deformed skull (brachycephaly), pronounced skin folds on her head, only a tiny stump of a tail, and a coat pattern (merle) that is actually a genetic defect capable of causing serious harm. All of these are recognized traits of cruel breeding practices, meaning that these dogs can barely breathe, have problems with their musculoskeletal system, or must constantly endure inflammation and pain.
What is cruel breeding?
- Cruel breeding refers to the breeding of animals with traits that can lead to pain, suffering, or significant health impairments. These include, for example, extremely short snouts, unusual coat colors, heavily wrinkled skin, skeletal deformities, or protruding eyes.
- Typical symptoms include: shortness of breath, heavy snoring, eye and skin problems, mobility and joint issues, spinal problems, sensitivity to heat, or difficulties during birth.
- Affected breeds include, for example, the French and English Bulldogs and the Pug; the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, as well as the Persian, Scottish Fold, and hairless cats, also frequently suffer from health problems.
- On the new portal of the Vienna Animal Welfare Ombudsman’s Office, www.haustiercheck.at, interested parties can find further information and important tips for making a responsible decision when purchasing a pet.
Animal Rights Activists Reported a Facebook Post
An animal welfare organization viewed the “cute” posts not through the rose-colored glasses of devoted breed enthusiasts, but from a purely legal perspective. What appears in the photos to be the typical cute face of a French Bulldog, they interpreted as clearly recognizable signs of cruel breeding practices and filed a complaint against the family. This is because, under the Animal Welfare Act, the purchase of animals with outwardly recognizable signs of cruel breeding practices is prohibited.
Expensive Administrative Fine
The responsible municipal district office initiated administrative penalty proceedings and reached the same conclusion as the animal welfare organization. A fine of 1,000 euros was imposed, as buyers in Austria can now also be held legally accountable.
Every purchase influences which dogs will be bred in the future.
Eva Persy, Wiener Tierschutzombudsfrau
Bild: HOUDEK Photographie
Vienna’s Animal Welfare Ombudswoman, Eva Persy, agrees. In a press release, she states: “Every purchase influences which dogs will be bred in the future. Those who choose healthy traits and do not support breeders with painful, extreme traits send a clear message against cruel breeding practices and avoid potential legal consequences.”
Cute or healthy?
What began for the family with a heart emoji and a cute puppy photo has now ended with a hefty fine. But the 1,000 euros is probably not the biggest burden: What weighs much heavier is that behind that cute face may be a dog that will struggle with the consequences of its breeding for the rest of its life. Anyone who buys an animal helps determine which breeds will be in demand in the future. And so they shouldn’t just ask, “How cute is this dog?” but also, “Can this dog even live a healthy life?”
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