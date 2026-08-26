Vienna: 1,000-euro fine for buying a dog from a cruel breeder

Cute or healthy?

What began for the family with a heart emoji and a cute puppy photo has now ended with a hefty fine. But the 1,000 euros is probably not the biggest burden: What weighs much heavier is that behind that cute face may be a dog that will struggle with the consequences of its breeding for the rest of its life. Anyone who buys an animal helps determine which breeds will be in demand in the future. And so they shouldn’t just ask, “How cute is this dog?” but also, “Can this dog even live a healthy life?”