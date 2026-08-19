Shocking Poll Results for the ÖVP
FPÖ on Track to Become the Top Party in Lower Austria
One earthquake rarely comes alone: The release of an IFDD poll has caused concern within the ÖVP in Lower Austria. According to the poll, the Freedom Party is already hot on the heels of the ÖVP with a solid 30 percent, but new figures paint an even bleaker picture...
Instead of 35 to 30 (as in the IFDD poll), it’s more likely 32 to 32—and thus a neck-and-neck race between Johanna Mikl-Leitner’s ÖVP and the Freedom Party led by Udo Landbauer. At least, that’s the unofficial word coming from various party headquarters in St. Pölten, the capital of Lower Austria.
The FPÖ, however, is keeping a tight lid on things. Their cautious statement following the IFDD poll: “It’s a welcome snapshot of the moment and, for us in the Freedom Party, above all a clear mandate: to continue working with full force for our fellow citizens. We have shown that we are ready to implement the change that voters have entrusted us with. Our compass always points toward the people,” commented Udo Landbauer, FPÖ Lower Austria State Party Chairman and Deputy Governor, on the initial figures.
Compared to the state election, the Freedom Party has “only” gained about six percentage points, reaching 30 percent. But that is precisely what makes this so explosive for the People’s Party: The once-comfortable dominance of the black bloc is visibly beginning to crumble, and—according to the opposition’s figures—they are said to be far from the projected 35 percent.
No trace left of the “campaign to win back trust,” little confidence in party leaders
The fact is: On election night in 2023, Johanna Mikl-Leitner announced a “campaign to restore trust” in her speech. A year and a half before the next state election, however, there is little sign of it. Mikl-Leitner wants to run again as the top candidate. But who will actually lead the ÖVP back to victory remains more uncertain than ever.
VPNÖ State Executive Director Matthias Zauner, a close confidant of Wiener Neustadt Mayor Klaus Schneeberger, will have to prove himself. He took office only after the fiasco of the last state election—but even within his own ranks, very few believe that he, of all people, can develop the right strategy for a comeback.
Zauner himself, naturally, is trying to paint a more optimistic picture of the situation. Commenting on the IFDD poll, he said: “Unlike the other federal states, we are bucking the negative national trend. For the past three years, various polls have shown the People’s Party of Lower Austria to remain consistently stable at 35 to 36 percent, despite declining national figures.”
Political Turmoil in a True Showdown
But stability is far from a new beginning—and certainly no guarantee of an election victory. For while the ÖVP points to its supposedly stable core electorate, the FPÖ is knocking ever louder on the Landhaus’s door. What was once an unassailable lead could suddenly turn into a real showdown. “35 to 30 still sounds like ÖVP dominance. 32 to 32, on the other hand, would be a political state of emergency,” as one political observer puts it.
This raises an uncomfortable question for the ÖVP: Is the much-cited “winner’s gene” actually still somewhere within the party’s DNA—or has every trace of it vanished from the Lower Austrian “ÖVP DNA” by now?
The election campaign isn’t in full swing yet. There’s still plenty of time. But one thing is already clear: it certainly won’t be a walk in the park for Mikl-Leitner and her People’s Party until the next election.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.