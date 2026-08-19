FPÖ on Track to Become the Top Party in Lower Austria

The FPÖ, however, is keeping a tight lid on things. Their cautious statement following the IFDD poll: “It’s a welcome snapshot of the moment and, for us in the Freedom Party, above all a clear mandate: to continue working with full force for our fellow citizens. We have shown that we are ready to implement the change that voters have entrusted us with. Our compass always points toward the people,” commented Udo Landbauer, FPÖ Lower Austria State Party Chairman and Deputy Governor, on the initial figures.