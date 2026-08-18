Her own child witnessed the incident: Woman stabbed her husband

Their son watched everything from a few meters away and recounted that “Dad suddenly fell silent.” “I saw that Mom had a knife in her hand,” he said during the preliminary hearing. He then ran upstairs to his younger sister on the first floor and asked her to call 911. When the defendant notices this, she tries to stop the call and threatens the children, saying they’ll “be sent back to the children’s home” if they don’t stop. The children lock themselves in one of the rooms and wait until emergency responders arrive.