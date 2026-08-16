Is his career coming to an end soon? Ronaldo’s comments are raising eyebrows

“25 Years of Many Sacrifices”

“I have so many things keeping me busy that it’s hard for me to name just one. Since soccer could leave a big void, you have to fill your time in a variety of ways, not just one. And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel—which I really enjoy—and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned—what we’ve earned. After all, it’s been 25 years of many sacrifices,” Ronaldo explains.