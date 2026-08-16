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A record is set to fall

Is his career coming to an end soon? Ronaldo’s comments are raising eyebrows

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16.08.2026 18:22
Will Cristiano Ronaldo end his career soon?
Will Cristiano Ronaldo end his career soon?(Bild: AFP/THOMAS COEX)
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Will Cristiano Ronaldo end his impressive soccer career soon? Comments the Portuguese star made to “Vogue” certainly suggest so. According to the interview, the superstar is likely entering his final season. He also revealed what he plans to focus on in the future. But first, he wants to break a special record! 

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“This is probably my last year in soccer,” Ronaldo explains in the “Vogue” interview, causing a stir in the sports world. Although the Portuguese star is now 41 and the end of his career has become increasingly likely, many fans can’t imagine the superstar no longer being on the field. 

Yet it has recently become clear that Ronaldo’s focus is gradually shifting. Not least, his wedding to his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez has made this evident. And so it’s no surprise that the exceptional soccer player has already planned his life after his career. 

“25 Years of Many Sacrifices”
“I have so many things keeping me busy that it’s hard for me to name just one. Since soccer could leave a big void, you have to fill your time in a variety of ways, not just one. And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel—which I really enjoy—and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned—what we’ve earned. After all, it’s been 25 years of many sacrifices,” Ronaldo explains. 

But before he hangs up his soccer cleats, he still wants to break the magical 1,000-goal mark. Currently, “CR7” stands at 976 career goals: 830 for his clubs and 146 for the national team. Ronaldo is currently still under contract with Al-Nassr. He hopes to reach the milestone of 1,000 career goals in Saudi Arabia.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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