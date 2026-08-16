Communities Are Running Out of Water, but There’s No Clear Picture

“I’ll have to refer you to the federal states”—and they pass the buck

Neither the responsible ministry (“Unfortunately, I have to refer you to the federal states”) nor the individual states: “The state does not have comprehensive data on all municipal water supply systems,” says Tyrol, for example. The state of Upper Austria explains that “shortages in volume” do not have to be reported. And in Vorarlberg, too, “responsibility for water supply lies with the municipalities.” Thus, responsibility shifts from the federal government to the states and from there on to the municipalities and water suppliers.