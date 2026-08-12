Barça legend becomes the new Netherlands national team coach!

World and European champion as a player

Xavi will make his debut as head coach on September 24 in the Nations League home game against Germany, which will also mark Jürgen Klopp’s debut as head coach of the German national team. As a coach, Xavi worked at FC Barcelona from 2021 to 2024, leading the Catalans to the Spanish league title in 2023. As a player, he enjoyed far greater success with Barça, winning the Champions League four times, among other titles. With the Spanish national team, Xavi won the World Cup and the European Championship.