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Will Koeman follow suit?

Barça legend becomes the new Netherlands national team coach!

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12.08.2026 21:53
Xavi Hernandez
Xavi Hernandez(Bild: EPA/Alejandro Garcia)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

Spain’s Xavi Hernandez is taking over as head coach of the Dutch national soccer team!

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According to the federation, the 46-year-old signed a contract through the 2030 World Cup. The former pro succeeds Ronald Koeman, who resigned after the team’s World Cup elimination against Morocco.

“I’m a son of Dutch soccer!”
The job is “a great honor,” said the former midfielder, who doesn’t foresee any major challenges adjusting to the role: “Since I trained at the FC Barcelona academy and was strongly influenced by Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels, among others, I feel a special connection to Dutch soccer. You could say I’m a bit of a son of Dutch soccer.”

World and European champion as a player 
Xavi will make his debut as head coach on September 24 in the Nations League home game against Germany, which will also mark Jürgen Klopp’s debut as head coach of the German national team. As a coach, Xavi worked at FC Barcelona from 2021 to 2024, leading the Catalans to the Spanish league title in 2023. As a player, he enjoyed far greater success with Barça, winning the Champions League four times, among other titles. With the Spanish national team, Xavi won the World Cup and the European Championship.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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