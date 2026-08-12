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After Rapid vs. Paide

Schaub: “It wasn’t a good game over the course of 90 minutes”

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12.08.2026 20:59
Louis Schaub
Louis Schaub(Bild: GEPA)
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Read HERE what the winners and losers had to say after the match between SK Rapid and Paide Linnameeskond!

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Johannes Hoff Thorup (Rapid coach): “I’m satisfied that we advanced without any major problems. Overall, it was a professional performance. I was hoping for a bit more pace and more quality in the attacking third. On the positive side, apart from that one chance, we allowed virtually nothing. We didn’t waver; we liked how we controlled the game. But there were many things I wasn’t satisfied with. I made sure to let the players know that at halftime.”

Marco Tilio (Rapid goal scorer): “I was surprised there wasn’t an offside call on my goal, but I’m glad. We got off to a good start, but there’s room for improvement. We’ve had a good start to the season. This was the next step. I feel good; I had a good preseason. I’m slowly getting to where I want to be.”

Louis Schaub (Rapid goal scorer): “We’re through to the next round—that’s positive—but we can’t be satisfied with our performance. Over the full 90 minutes, that wasn’t a good game for us. We need to make sure we improve so we can win the next few games as well. We still have a lot of things to work on to ensure we continue to do well in the future. We shouldn’t be satisfied too quickly, but the seven wins should certainly give us some confidence. At the end of the day, though, we still have to win the games first.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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