Schaub: “It wasn’t a good game over the course of 90 minutes”

Louis Schaub (Rapid goal scorer): “We’re through to the next round—that’s positive—but we can’t be satisfied with our performance. Over the full 90 minutes, that wasn’t a good game for us. We need to make sure we improve so we can win the next few games as well. We still have a lot of things to work on to ensure we continue to do well in the future. We shouldn’t be satisfied too quickly, but the seven wins should certainly give us some confidence. At the end of the day, though, we still have to win the games first.”