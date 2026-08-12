Natural Spectacle
Solar Eclipse: Watch This Natural Spectacle Live
If you were wondering why it was already so dark shortly after 8 p.m. in the summer: On Wednesday evening, people in Austria witnessed the most intense partial solar eclipse in the country in 27 years. While the sun was only partially obscured here in Austria, people in some countries (such as Spain) were able to marvel at a total solar eclipse. The celestial event reached its peak at sunset; in the video above, you can see it from the perspective of Vienna’s Danube Tower.
At nearly 90 percent, this was the most significant solar eclipse in Vienna since August 11, 1999. And the weather cooperated that evening as well: a cloudless sky provided excellent viewing conditions across most of Austria! Only in the mountainous regions was the view occasionally obscured by cumulus clouds.
“SoFi” is visible the longest in Vorarlberg
It reached its peak at sunset, which was at 8:14 p.m. in Vienna. In Vorarlberg, the spectacle could be observed the longest, as the sun didn’t set there until 8:39 p.m. Looking up at the sky was doubly rewarding: at the same time, the “Perseids” meteor shower reached its peak.
This is not what the solar eclipse looks like in Austria—here, the ESA shows the total solar eclipse:
Special Bus Line for the Solar Eclipse in Mallorca
In Spain, too, many people eagerly awaited the start of the celestial spectacle. In Mallorca, there was even a dedicated bus line that took residents and visitors directly to Playa de Palma to watch the solar eclipse. The buses on this special line, called “00 Eclipsi,” ran every five minutes between Palma and the final stop, Balneario 5, in s’Arenal, reported “Krone” journalist Christoph Engelmaier.
Whether abroad or in Austria—you should only view the solar eclipse with protective glasses specifically designed for this purpose. Regular sunglasses, welding goggles, glacier goggles, X-ray films, tinted glass, or CDs are unsuitable for this purpose. Anyone who looks directly at the sun using such items risks eye damage!
See the first images from Austria here:
A Safe Alternative to Protective Glasses: A Pinhole Camera
A pinhole camera offers an alternative that is even considered the safest method for observing the eclipse. With this method, sunlight passes through a small hole in a light-tight container—such as a cardboard box or an empty chip can—and is projected onto a screen. This prevents you from looking directly at the sun; instead, you see only an image on the screen. You can find plenty of DIY instructions for this online!
By the way: We’ll have to wait a while for the next total solar eclipse. The next total solar eclipse visible from Vienna will take place on September 3, 2081. We’ll be able to observe the next partial solar eclipse visible from Vienna a little sooner—on August 2, 2027.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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