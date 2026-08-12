Solar Eclipse: Watch This Natural Spectacle Live

If you were wondering why it was already so dark shortly after 8 p.m. in the summer: On Wednesday evening, people in Austria witnessed the most intense partial solar eclipse in the country in 27 years. While the sun was only partially obscured here in Austria, people in some countries (such as Spain) were able to marvel at a total solar eclipse. The celestial event reached its peak at sunset; in the video above, you can see it from the perspective of Vienna’s Danube Tower.