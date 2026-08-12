LIVE NOW: Rapid vs. Paide from Estonia!

Injury List Clearing Up

According to Hoff Thorup, several players who have recently been injured are expected to return in the coming weeks. Defender Jean Marcelin is set to play another match with the reserve team following his comeback with Rapid II. As for Ange Ahoussou, the coach hopes the defender will rejoin team training next week at the start of the season following his viral infection. He still has some physical limitations. Forward Claude M’Buyi, who suffered a minor setback during rehab, and midfielder Martin Ndzie are expected to return to team training in early to mid-September. Andrija Radulovic has not seen any playing time so far due to the coach’s decision.