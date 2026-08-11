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Over the Luxury Pension

ORF Prepares Lawsuit Against Former Boss Wrabetz

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11.08.2026 18:38
Alexander Wrabetz once headed the country’s largest media conglomerate; now, the alleged promise ...
Alexander Wrabetz once headed the country’s largest media conglomerate; now, the alleged promise of a lavish retirement package for Pius Strobl is prompting legal action, as announced by Ingrid Thurnher, who is still serving as Director General.(Bild: Krone-Collage/Christof Birbaumer, APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Von Jennifer Kapellari

On the day of the major board election, events are unfolding rapidly at Küniglberg: Just minutes after the resignation of Foundation Board Vice Chair Gregor Schütze, Ingrid Thurnher announced that she would join the lawsuit filed by the organization’s former top earners. Her predecessor’s predecessor, former ORF boss Alexander Wrabetz, is also playing a role in this...

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The ORF is taking legal action in the dispute over a supplementary pension for former ORF manager Pius Strobl. The public broadcaster has joined the investigation against Strobl and former Director General Alexander Wrabetz as a private party.

“Even according to the assessment now available from the ORF’s legal counsel, the agreement regarding the supplementary pension for Pius Strobl was not validly concluded due to a lack of approval by the Foundation Board,” read current Director General Ingrid Thurnher after the meeting. The ORF is therefore preparing a declaratory action seeking a negative ruling, which is to be filed shortly. The aim is to have the court clarify that the pension commitment does not constitute a corresponding obligation.

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The goal is to prevent financial damage to the ORF.

Stellungnahme des ORF zur Klage gegen Alexander Wrabetz

ORF Announces Constitutional Complaint
In addition to the dispute over the supplementary pension, ORF also announced legal action against the planned cut of 93 million euros in its funding. First, a complaint will be filed with the relevant media authority. The broadcaster then intends to take the matter to the Constitutional Court. It stated that it would “exhaust all legal remedies.” The plans were confirmed by Director General Ingrid Thurnher following the meeting of the ORF Foundation Board.

Thurnher angrily rejected the suggestion—made by FPÖ Foundation Board member Peter Westenthaler—that the ORF intended to plug the budget shortfall by raising the broadcasting license fee. That is absolutely not true, and such breaches of trust are “unacceptable” to her.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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