ORF Prepares Lawsuit Against Former Boss Wrabetz

The ORF is taking legal action in the dispute over a supplementary pension for former ORF manager Pius Strobl. The public broadcaster has joined the investigation against Strobl and former Director General Alexander Wrabetz as a private party.

“Even according to the assessment now available from the ORF’s legal counsel, the agreement regarding the supplementary pension for Pius Strobl was not validly concluded due to a lack of approval by the Foundation Board,” read current Director General Ingrid Thurnher after the meeting. The ORF is therefore preparing a declaratory action seeking a negative ruling, which is to be filed shortly. The aim is to have the court clarify that the pension commitment does not constitute a corresponding obligation.