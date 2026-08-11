Starting this fall
An alcohol ban is coming to all major train stations
Trouble, rowdiness, and escalations: Travelers and ÖBB staff are to be better protected in the future! SPÖ Minister Peter Hanke is now planning a general alcohol ban at all major train stations in the country.
Stay behind the yellow safety line—the train is pulling in! For ÖBB employees, dealing with tense situations involving “pushers” and the like is already a sad part of their daily work. But help is finally on the way for them. Mobility Minister Peter Hanke plans to further restrict alcohol consumption at heavily frequented train stations, for the protection of everyone…
During a visit to Vienna Central Station on Tuesday, Hanke got a firsthand look at the situation. He spoke with train attendants, security staff, company officials, and the “Krone” newspaper. His message is unambiguous: “Every single assault on an ÖBB employee is one too many.”
Every single assault on an ÖBB employee is one too many. The initial bans are having an effect, so we should continue with them.
Minister Peter Hanke (SPÖ)
Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch
One in six security incidents involves alcohol
The need for action is clearly urgent: About one in six security-related reports at Austrian train stations is related to beer, wine, or hard liquor. So far, the station rules have only prohibited “excessive” alcohol consumption. A general ban on alcohol consumption is already in effect throughout the entire station area at nine stations.
Hanke has tasked the ÖBB with examining the possibility of expanding the existing ban to major train stations. The focus of these considerations is particularly on those transportation hubs where large numbers of people pass through and where the vast majority of security-related incidents occur.
Planned Bans at Train Stations
- Vienna: Hütteldorf, Central Station/Südtiroler Platz, Heiligenstadt, Matzleinsdorfer Platz, Meidling, Mitte, Traisengasse, Liesing, Rennweg, Handelskai.
- Lower Austria: Vienna-Schwechat Airport, St. Pölten Central Station (Hbf.), Mödling, Baden
- Upper Austria: Linz Central Station, Wels Central Station.
- Styria: Graz Central Station
The goal is to reduce discussions, leave less room for excuses—and enable faster action in an emergency.
All of Germany and Vienna’s Westbahnhof are leading the way
Starting this fall, the goal is to minimize discussions, eliminate room for excuses—and enable faster action in an emergency. There’s already a clear example of this: A similar ban was recently introduced at Vienna’s Westbahnhof. According to ÖBB, feedback from on-site staff has been very positive.
Similar signals are coming from Germany as well: Deutsche Bahn (DB) is also taking tough measures in the fight against crime and vandalism. To effectively protect passengers and staff from assaults, the German rail operator is banning alcohol consumption at all train stations. The new regulation applies to all 5,400 stations and will be fully implemented by October 15.
Ten-Point Plan Against Rampant Violence
However, the alcohol ban is only one part of the security initiative. As reported, a ten-point plan is being implemented in collaboration with ÖBB, the Ministry of the Interior, social partners, and other stakeholders.
This includes closer cooperation with the police, the widespread use of body cameras, a standardized system for recording incidents of violence, more staff at high-risk locations, and—starting next year—the widespread use of stab-proof vests.
Prevention efforts are also being stepped up. Around 1,700 train attendants with the national railway undergo a full-day de-escalation training course every year. This training isn’t just about theory; critical situations are professionally simulated in practical scenarios.
Starting in September, voluntary self-defense courses will also be added, emphasize staff representatives and management at ÖBB… a new era is dawning!
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read the original article here.
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