Now things are getting messy!
UEFA is reportedly planning rival tournaments to the FIFA World Cup
Now things are apparently getting really messy: After the European soccer association UEFA recently threatened a boycott in response to the (ultimately failed) investment plans of Gianni Infantino, head of the world soccer governing body FIFA, new plans even call for tournaments that would compete with the FIFA World Cups!
According to reports from Bloomberg News and others, the continental confederations—the AFC for Asia and CONCACAF for North and Central America—are also said to be on board with this plan. Earlier this morning, these federations issued a joint statement strongly criticizing Infantino, accusing him of “deception” in connection with the planned sale of World Cup rights, and calling for a fresh start at the helm of the world governing body.
“It’s not about having power!”
“Leadership in soccer is not a possession. It’s not about having power—or demanding to exercise it. It is a commitment to serve the soccer family that places its trust in you,” reads the letter, which was signed by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, AFC President Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani. All three association heads also serve as vice presidents of FIFA by virtue of their offices.
“If this trust is broken through deception, if someone places themselves above the collective that has entrusted them with responsibility, then this commitment has been abandoned,” the three governing bodies criticize.
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