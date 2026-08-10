This is how Roland Weißmann now wants to return to ORF

“This won’t work out; you have to resign.”

As a reminder: Weißmann resigned on March 8 following offensive chat messages he had sent to an ORF employee. At the time, the board of trustees took the position that this step was unavoidable. The phrase “This won’t do; you have to resign” is said to have been repeated several times. Although he was promised that his reputation would be protected, the ORF publicly disclosed the allegations—which Weißmann denied—in a press release.