Women’s Protest Outside the Chancellery: “We’ve Had Enough!”

Calls for Legal Provisions on Fair Division of Labor

It’s not just angry moms and grandmothers who have gathered at Ballhausplatz to protest. There are also some men in the crowd. Günther Oberhollenzer shares the caregiving responsibilities for his son with his wife and is irritated by Stocker’s statement: “That’s why I’m here—to make it clear that raising children is actually a lot of work.” He wants legal regulations that require men to share the burden of unpaid work fairly: “So that even the men who haven’t figured that out yet will be motivated to do so!”