Extreme Risk of Falling! Families with Babies Rescued

Dramatic rescue of two brothers

Fourteen people were rescued by the Martin 8 emergency medical helicopter and the Libelle Tirol—many of them via rope. Air rescue worker Stephan Kuen (“Martin 8”) described the dramatic rescue of two boys from the steep gully in an interview with the “Krone.” “I set up a belay station and then secured one of the boys, who was in a dangerous position near a rock slab. Then I rappelled down with him to the boy’s brother, and from there we were flown out,” Kuen recounts.