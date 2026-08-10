No “whatever the cost” approach to drought aid

Totschnig: Funding Also for Uninsured Farmers

According to Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP), the current drought damage assessment by the hail insurance provider is “a key basis” for further decisions by the federal government and the states regarding the planned aid package for farmers. On Monday afternoon, Totschnig hosted a “roundtable” on “Drought in Agriculture.” Prior to the meeting, he emphasized that aid funds would also be available for farmers who had not taken out drought insurance.

Totschnig pointed out that the Disaster Relief Fund Act stipulates that insurable risks cannot be covered by the disaster relief fund: “We therefore need a support package for all family-run farms.” This also involves “support for farms that have not taken out insurance at this time.”