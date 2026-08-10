They’ve got him! Police arrest Dorotheum robber

Fortunately, it eventually turned out that—from the perpetrator’s perspective—everything that could go wrong during the robbery had gone wrong. The four employees had managed to escape to the street. But by the time the SWAT teams stormed the store with assault rifles, the phantom was already gone. The gunman likely fled through the back exit when he saw the first officers approaching. In doing so, of course, he left behind the “treasure” he had stolen from the display cases.