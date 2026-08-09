After a collision with a car
Horse-drawn carriage accident: Man dragged 200 meters
A dramatic horse-drawn carriage accident occurred Saturday afternoon in Ober-Grafendorf in the St. Pölten district: After colliding with a car, a horse bolted. A 20-year-old man was dragged about 200 meters by the carriage and seriously injured. A woman of the same age also had to be taken to the hospital.
The serious accident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in the Fridau neighborhood of Ober-Grafendorf. There, a 59-year-old woman, for reasons still unknown, collided with a horse-drawn carriage carrying a 20-year-old woman and a man of the same age. The young woman was thrown from the carriage as a result of the collision.
Horse Galloped Away with the Carriage
The horse likely panicked after the collision and ran off with the carriage. At that point, the 20-year-old man was still on the carriage. He, too, is believed to have fallen to the ground shortly afterward. He was dragged along by the carriage for about 200 meters and was also run over in the process. Only after the horse had stopped was the seriously injured man able to free himself from under the carriage.
First responders administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. The fire department secured the accident scene and assisted in treating the injured. The 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries, while his female companion, who was the same age, sustained moderate injuries. Both were taken to St. Pölten University Hospital.
Emergency responders also tended to the horse and secured the carriage. The police took over the investigation into the circumstances of the accident.
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