Horse-drawn carriage accident: Man dragged 200 meters

Horse Galloped Away with the Carriage

The horse likely panicked after the collision and ran off with the carriage. At that point, the 20-year-old man was still on the carriage. He, too, is believed to have fallen to the ground shortly afterward. He was dragged along by the carriage for about 200 meters and was also run over in the process. Only after the horse had stopped was the seriously injured man able to free himself from under the carriage.