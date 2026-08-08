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Hartberger is very dangerous

LIVE: Weiper scores the 2-0 goal for SK Sturm!

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08.08.2026 04:33
Nelson Weiper, who scored twice, is celebrated by his Sturm Graz teammates ...
Nelson Weiper, who scored twice, is celebrated by his Sturm Graz teammates ...(Bild: GEPA)
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SK Sturm Graz secured its first win of the season in the Austrian Bundesliga on its second attempt! The runner-up won Saturday’s Styrian derby against TSV Hartberg 2-0 (0-0) at the Profertil Arena. Both goals were scored by “super sub” Nelson Weiper (69th, 81st) ...

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While the Graz side, which had drawn 1-1 at WSG Tirol in its season opener, now has four points, the East Styrian team, under returning coach Markus Schopp, remains one of only two teams without any points.

Sturm coach Fabio Ingolitsch opted against making major lineup changes following Wednesday’s 0–2 loss in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League at Fenerbahçe Istanbul. Luis Balbo and Gizo Mamageishvili were given the chance to start, while Emran Soglo and Simon Seidl remained on the bench initially but subsequently played key roles in setting up the goals. Former TSV veteran Jürgen Heil also started and was honored before the match. For TSV, there were also two new faces compared to the 0-1 loss in Salzburg: defender Lukas Spendlhofer, returning to the lineup, and forward Angelo Gattermayer.

There was no noticeable difference in quality before halftime. Sturm’s Jeyland Mitchell had to make a last-ditch tackle to save the day in a duel with Marco Hoffmann (23’). Fabian Wilfinger also took a shot for TSV (36’). For Sturm, Hartberg goalkeeper Armin Pecsi stopped a shot by Hödl (36'), a goal by Gattermayer was disallowed due to a narrow offside call (39'), and Mamageishvili headed the ball into the side netting (45’+1). After the break, the scene that likely decided the game occurred in the 60th minute. Coach Schopp’s son, Konstantin Schopp, pulled Hödl’s jersey and was rightly shown a yellow-red card for repeated foul play.


’sGolden Substitutions: Ingolitsch brought on three fresh legs—Weiper, Soglo, and Seidl—significantly revitalizing the Graz offense. Weiper headed a cross from Seidl into the net (69'), but Pecsi prevented a second goal for the time being by stopping a shot by Soglo from a tight angle (73'). The second goal came in the 81st minute, and once again, all the substitutes were involved. Following a Soglo corner, the ball was played around several times before Seidl sent a low cross into the middle, where Weiper was able to slot it home unmarked.

After that, the away victory could have been even more decisive. Pecsi stopped a shot by Hödl (85'). A penalty call following an alleged foul by Spendlhofer on Weinhandl was overturned by referee Julian Weinberger after a VAR review. In stoppage time, Axel Kayombo also missed a golden opportunity. Nevertheless, Hartberg’s last victory against Sturm remains five years in the past. Sturm gained confidence heading into Tuesday’s return leg against Fenerbahçe (8:30 p.m.).

The result:
TSV Hartberg – SK Sturm Graz 2–0 (0–0)
Hartberg, Profertil Arena, Spectators, Referee Weinberger

Goals: 1–0 (69') Weiper, 2–0 (81') Weiper

Yellow-red card: Schopp (60'/TSV Hartberg)

Yellow cards: None / Vallci

Hartberg: Pecsi – Wilfinger, Komposch, Spendlhofer, Schopp, Coulibaly (84' Onuoha) – Kainz (84' Feldhofer), Markus Diarra (71' Lukic) – Hoffmann (71' Urrutia), Gattermayer (64' Drew)
Sturm: Chudjakow – Heil (85' Koller), Vallci, Mitchell, Balbo (62' Soglo) – Weinhandl, Gorenc Stankovic – Jatta (78. Kayombo), Hödl, Mamageishvili (62. S. Seidl) – Wlodarczyk (62. Weiper)

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