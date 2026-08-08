LIVE: Weiper scores the 2-0 goal for SK Sturm!

Sturm coach Fabio Ingolitsch opted against making major lineup changes following Wednesday’s 0–2 loss in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League at Fenerbahçe Istanbul. Luis Balbo and Gizo Mamageishvili were given the chance to start, while Emran Soglo and Simon Seidl remained on the bench initially but subsequently played key roles in setting up the goals. Former TSV veteran Jürgen Heil also started and was honored before the match. For TSV, there were also two new faces compared to the 0-1 loss in Salzburg: defender Lukas Spendlhofer, returning to the lineup, and forward Angelo Gattermayer.