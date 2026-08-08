New Scandal! ORF Cuts Off 64,000 License Fee Payers

Furthermore, the ORF and its subsidiaries must, within the limits of their technical capabilities—and, of course, for an appropriate fee—allow private radio stations and multiplex operators to share the use of the transmission facilities.

Cuts are being made in all federal states—except Vienna

Back to the secret cost-cutting plan. The list of cuts—which is being implemented in four phases—already began with the so-called “Phase 0” as a test in May in Upper Austria. Municipalities with a total of 2,500 viewers and listeners were thus the first guinea pigs. On August 18, the reduction in broadcast locations will continue, again in Upper Austria and Carinthia. Affected there are towns with a total of 23,700 compulsory license fee payers.