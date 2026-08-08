A Crazy Game
ÖFB Goalie Wiegele Right in the Middle of a 10-Goal Spectacle
It’s only the third matchday in the Czech Chance Liga so far, but it already seems certain that the award for the craziest game of the season will go to the match between FK Teplice and Viktoria Plzeň—the club of ÖFB goalkeeper Florian Wiegele! And the fact that both teams scored a total of ten (!) goals wasn’t even the strangest part...
In fact, the match seemed decided after just ten minutes, as the visitors from Pilsen had taken what appeared to be an insurmountable 3-0 lead thanks to goals by Patrik Hrosovsky (1st), Christophe Kabongo (3rd), and Sampson Dweh (10th).
But far from it: The home team from the far north of the Czech Republic fought back, first through Lukas Marecek in a scramble following a free kick (12th minute) and then through Matej Radosta (21st minute—Wiegele was unluckily beaten through his legs).
But that wasn’t even the end of the scoring for the first half: Matej Vydra put Viktoria Plzeň back in front by a wider margin (28th minute), but Marcel Cermak (35th minute—just wide of the post; Wiegele was powerless to stop it) ensured Teplice didn’t have to endure that deficit for more than a few minutes.
Teplice Turns a 0–3 Deficit into a 5–4 Lead
After the break, things got even crazier: Thanks to back-to-back goals by John Auta (54th minute) and Jan Fortelny (59th minute), the score was suddenly 5–4 in favor of the hosts, who had been trailing 0–3 just ten minutes earlier.
Viktoria coach Martin Hyský reacted immediately and brought in four new players within a few minutes, making an absolutely brilliant move in the process: Just eight minutes after coming on, Denis Visinsky saved his team with the goal that tied the game at 5–5 (68').
The fact that David Krcik, who had also just entered the game, received a red card in the 88th minute didn’t really matter much in the end, given how crazy this match had become...
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