180,000 euros in taxpayer money for bogus animal welfare

Falsification Instead of Care

The animals were placed in the care of TierQuarTier Wien. During the veterinary inspection, discrepancies became apparent. Several health certificates contradicted one another in their content. There were also inconsistencies in the rabies vaccination records, such as in batch numbers or expiration dates. Even more alarming were the results of the antibody tests. For all of the animals, the values were significantly lower than those listed in the Ukrainian documents.