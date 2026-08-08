A Great Triumph
VICTORY! Felix Gall Wins the Burgos Tour
He actually did it: Professional cyclist Felix Gall has pulled off the perfect dress rehearsal for the Vuelta a España! The East Tyrolean won the Tour of Burgos by a narrow margin; on Saturday, the 28-year-old successfully defended his lead on the final stage to the Lagunas de Neila.
The overall victory in the five-day tour in northern Spain is Gall’s first at the second-highest UCI ProSeries level; his only previous stage race win came in 2019 at the Istrian Spring Trophy.
“I’m super happy; I’ve gained a lot of confidence this week,” Gall said. “As expected, it was a huge battle—a super-tough stage and a very steep final climb—you only see that kind of thing in Spain.” He emphasized the importance of the high-altitude training camp leading up to the race, as well as the support from his team. “Now I have a few easy days at home before heading to the Vuelta.”
3rd Place in the Stage at the Grand Tour Finale
In northern Spain, on the final stage, Gall finished third—three seconds behind Italian Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull) and Scot Oscar Onley (Netcompany)—after a fierce battle on the final climb. In the overall standings, the Decathlon team captain maintained a five-second lead over Onley and a twelve-second lead over Italian Giulio Ciccone (Lidl).
On Thursday, the Austrian climbing specialist celebrated his first victory since his triumph on the queen stage of the 2023 Tour de France. Following a successful week in Burgos, he now has four professional wins to his name.
Successful Return After the Girod’
Last May, Gall had already delivered an outstanding performance at theGirod’Italia, finishing second in five stages and second overall behind Jonas Vingegaard. He picked up right where he left off upon his return to racing—in the absence of the big stars.
Now the Salzburg resident can look forward with great confidence to the Vuelta, which begins in two weeks. Aside from standout Tadej Pogacar, he has no rivals to fear in the year’s final Grand Tour.
Some top riders will be missing from the Vuelta just a few weeks after the Tour, while others—such as four-time overall winner Primož Roglič, who suffered a training accident—are unlikely to be in peak form.
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