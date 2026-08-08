Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A Great Triumph

VICTORY! Felix Gall Wins the Burgos Tour

Nachrichten
08.08.2026 16:39
Felix Gall
Felix Gall(Bild: EPA/Santi Otero)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

He actually did it: Professional cyclist Felix Gall has pulled off the perfect dress rehearsal for the Vuelta a España! The East Tyrolean won the Tour of Burgos by a narrow margin; on Saturday, the 28-year-old successfully defended his lead on the final stage to the Lagunas de Neila.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

The overall victory in the five-day tour in northern Spain is Gall’s first at the second-highest UCI ProSeries level; his only previous stage race win came in 2019 at the Istrian Spring Trophy.

“I’m super happy; I’ve gained a lot of confidence this week,” Gall said. “As expected, it was a huge battle—a super-tough stage and a very steep final climb—you only see that kind of thing in Spain.” He emphasized the importance of the high-altitude training camp leading up to the race, as well as the support from his team. “Now I have a few easy days at home before heading to the Vuelta.”

3rd Place in the Stage at the Grand Tour Finale
In northern Spain, on the final stage, Gall finished third—three seconds behind Italian Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull) and Scot Oscar Onley (Netcompany)—after a fierce battle on the final climb. In the overall standings, the Decathlon team captain maintained a five-second lead over Onley and a twelve-second lead over Italian Giulio Ciccone (Lidl).

On Thursday, the Austrian climbing specialist celebrated his first victory since his triumph on the queen stage of the 2023 Tour de France. Following a successful week in Burgos, he now has four professional wins to his name.

Successful Return After the Girod’
 Last May, Gall had already delivered an outstanding performance at theGirod’Italia, finishing second in five stages and second overall behind Jonas Vingegaard. He picked up right where he left off upon his return to racing—in the absence of the big stars.

Now the Salzburg resident can look forward with great confidence to the Vuelta, which begins in two weeks. Aside from standout Tadej Pogacar, he has no rivals to fear in the year’s final Grand Tour.

Some top riders will be missing from the Vuelta just a few weeks after the Tour, while others—such as four-time overall winner Primož Roglič, who suffered a training accident—are unlikely to be in peak form.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
08.08.2026 16:39
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf