Failed to Call ÖAMTC: 130 Euro Fine for Driver

Many people would likely have done exactly the same thing: Last January, a driver was traveling on a Vorarlberg state road when his car’s engine suddenly stalled. He then pulled the car over to the side of the road and hitchhiked to his nearby workplace. There, he waited a quarter of an hour for a coworker who was supposed to help him with the repair. Because he expected to receive expert assistance, he deliberately did not contact a professional roadside assistance service.