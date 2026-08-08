Inferno on Lake Garda
Fire on Lake Garda: Hotel Evacuated, Vacationers Flee
A massive wildfire raged on Lake Garda on Friday evening. Firefighters were on the scene with firefighting planes and helicopters, and several vacation homes and a hotel had to be evacuated. The all-clear has since been given: The flames were contained, and those who had been evacuated were allowed to return to their homes.
On Friday evening, a blazing fire front turned the sky over Olzano—a district of the municipality of Tignale on Lake Garda—deep red. A fire had broken out in a forested area above the shore.
“Engulfed by the fire”
“Terrifying scenes” unfolded around the Madonna di Castello pilgrimage church, Mayor Daniele Bonassi told the *Giornale di Brescia*. Around the church, which towers over the lake from the forest, trees and underbrush had been “engulfed by the fire.” “The fire is turning the sky red and forming an extensive fire front, fanned by the wind blowing from the lake toward the mountains,” Bonassi said.
All-Clear After Massive Response
According to the local newspaper, authorities had ordered the evacuation of at least five vacation homes on Friday. Most of the buildings in the affected area were tourist accommodations. On Saturday, the all-clear was given—all evacuees were allowed to return to their homes and vacation homes.
“Escape from the flames”
The “Residence Panorama La Forca” hotel was also evacuated. A family of vacationers from Germany who were staying there decided to flee the fire immediately. “We had actually planned to leave for home at 4 a.m., but by fleeing the flames, we were able to depart directly and safely. Fortunately, our car was already packed. No one was hurt, and all hotel guests were able to get to safety,” the father wrote on Facebook (see below). According to local media, a total of more than 200 people were brought to safety.
Heat Wave Persists in Italy
Italy has been suffering for weeks from extreme heat and drought, which are fueling the wildfires. According to forecasts, the high temperatures are expected to continue through mid-August.
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