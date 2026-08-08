Fire on Lake Garda: Hotel Evacuated, Vacationers Flee

“Escape from the flames”

The “Residence Panorama La Forca” hotel was also evacuated. A family of vacationers from Germany who were staying there decided to flee the fire immediately. “We had actually planned to leave for home at 4 a.m., but by fleeing the flames, we were able to depart directly and safely. Fortunately, our car was already packed. No one was hurt, and all hotel guests were able to get to safety,” the father wrote on Facebook (see below). According to local media, a total of more than 200 people were brought to safety.