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Record Month for Rescuers

Not a single day without a mountain rescue in weeks

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07.08.2026 15:00
Mountain rescuers are facing particularly demanding conditions this summer.
Mountain rescuers are facing particularly demanding conditions this summer.(Bild: Bergrettung Oberösterreich)
Porträt von Philipp Zimmermann
Von Philipp Zimmermann

Locals are seeking relief from the heat in the mountains, creating a lot of work for rescue teams. In July alone, volunteer mountain rescuers in Upper Austria had to respond to 75 calls—a record! Misjudgments in trip planning, online apps, and the heat are the biggest problems.

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August is starting for the mountain rescuers just as this past July ended—with numerous missions. On Thursday night, for example, two men from Vienna (aged 19 and 20) were caught in a thunderstorm on the Großer Priel.

While descending around midnight, they strayed from the marked trail and found themselves on steep terrain. The 19-year-old slipped on the wet ground and fell about 50 meters down a rocky ledge. Due to the weather, the rescue helicopter could not take off immediately, so the seriously injured man could not be rescued until around 4 a.m.

Rescuers are on call even at night.
Rescuers are on call even at night.(Bild: Bergrettung Oberösterreich)

Six missions in one day
For the local mountain rescue team, this mission is just one in a long list of calls. Since July 22, there hasn’t been a single day without an emergency call. On July 29 (Wednesday) alone, the volunteer rescuers had to handle six missions. Throughout the record-breaking month of July, there were 75 emergency calls. The majority were due to misjudgments in trip planning—often in combination with the use of online apps—or to the increased strain caused by the heat.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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