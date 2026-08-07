Not a single day without a mountain rescue in weeks

Six missions in one day

For the local mountain rescue team, this mission is just one in a long list of calls. Since July 22, there hasn’t been a single day without an emergency call. On July 29 (Wednesday) alone, the volunteer rescuers had to handle six missions. Throughout the record-breaking month of July, there were 75 emergency calls. The majority were due to misjudgments in trip planning—often in combination with the use of online apps—or to the increased strain caused by the heat.