Record Month for Rescuers
Not a single day without a mountain rescue in weeks
Locals are seeking relief from the heat in the mountains, creating a lot of work for rescue teams. In July alone, volunteer mountain rescuers in Upper Austria had to respond to 75 calls—a record! Misjudgments in trip planning, online apps, and the heat are the biggest problems.
August is starting for the mountain rescuers just as this past July ended—with numerous missions. On Thursday night, for example, two men from Vienna (aged 19 and 20) were caught in a thunderstorm on the Großer Priel.
While descending around midnight, they strayed from the marked trail and found themselves on steep terrain. The 19-year-old slipped on the wet ground and fell about 50 meters down a rocky ledge. Due to the weather, the rescue helicopter could not take off immediately, so the seriously injured man could not be rescued until around 4 a.m.
Six missions in one day
For the local mountain rescue team, this mission is just one in a long list of calls. Since July 22, there hasn’t been a single day without an emergency call. On July 29 (Wednesday) alone, the volunteer rescuers had to handle six missions. Throughout the record-breaking month of July, there were 75 emergency calls. The majority were due to misjudgments in trip planning—often in combination with the use of online apps—or to the increased strain caused by the heat.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.