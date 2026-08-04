Are Asians Taking Over?
What’s Next for the Iconic Sausage Stand?
The departure of the previous operator is causing quite a stir. No sooner had her letter to the regulars been made public than all sorts of stories began circulating. However, many of them don’t hold up to closer scrutiny. The “Krone” reveals what’s really behind the commotion surrounding the iconic Linz sausage stand on Linke Brückenstraße.
Jasmin Kosik’s farewell letter to her customers caused quite a stir yesterday. Suddenly, everyone wanted to know what would happen next with the “Da Toni” sausage stand at Lindbauer. Speculation ran wild on social media, headlines came thick and fast—and in the end, one thing remained above all else: a lot of half-truths.
A Popular Hangout Once Again, Thanks to Kosik
Looking back: Jasmin Kosik had poured her heart and soul into turning the traditional stand—which Papa Toni had once built with such passion—back into a popular gathering spot. Just a few weeks ago, regulars told the “Krone” during a site visit how happy they were that life had returned here. At the same time, a certain sense of uncertainty had been hanging over the owner for months. Ever since the “Krone” reported that new tenants from Asia were being considered for the traditional Lindbauer inn, it had been clear that things might change at the sausage stand as well.
The Würstelstand will definitely not become an Asian snack bar. The future operator knows that the Würstelstand may only be operated as such.
Philipp Kaufmann, Verpächter
More Time Sought for the Transition
Opinions differ on what happened next: The Asian investors are said to have pressured for a quick takeover of the Würstelstand, and most recently, owner Philipp Kaufmann also pushed for the change. Kosik, who had planned to step down at the end of the season anyway, would have liked more time to ensure an orderly transition for her employees. But now the handover is set to take place next week.
The sausage stand will not become an Asian snack bar
The fact is: The claim that the sausage stand will become an Asian snack bar is false. This is because the city of Linz granted approval at Philipp Kaufmann’s request only on the condition that the sausage stand must remain just that. So no green light for an Asian snack bar—Bosna, Käsekrainer, and the like will still be on the menu, and the new operator isn’t ruling out taking on the current staff.
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