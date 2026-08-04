What’s Next for the Iconic Sausage Stand?

A Popular Hangout Once Again, Thanks to Kosik

Looking back: Jasmin Kosik had poured her heart and soul into turning the traditional stand—which Papa Toni had once built with such passion—back into a popular gathering spot. Just a few weeks ago, regulars told the “Krone” during a site visit how happy they were that life had returned here. At the same time, a certain sense of uncertainty had been hanging over the owner for months. Ever since the “Krone” reported that new tenants from Asia were being considered for the traditional Lindbauer inn, it had been clear that things might change at the sausage stand as well.