Attempted Murder Trial: “Mogli Was Extremely Lucky”

Contradictory Statements

There are two different accounts of how the rest of the evening unfolded. The defendant claims that the 16-year-old victim knocked him to the ground with a punch. From there, he stabbed the victim once with the knife in self-defense. He said he couldn’t remember the details: “I wasn’t in my right mind; I didn’t know what I was doing.” He said he had taken the knife with him “out of fear of the visitors” and because he had expected an argument.