More Than Just a Concert
Win a Meet & Greet including a BBQ with THE BOSSHOSS
Win an exclusive Meet & Greet including a BBQ with THE BOSSHOSS in Vienna! Things are already heating up at the warm-up event at the Open Air Arena Vienna on September 7, right before the big Bosshoss concert: Alec and Sascha invite you to join them for a BBQ by the grill and get you in the mood for the evening. And even after the BBQ, it’s not time to chill: the open-air show will keep the rock going strong afterward.
The BossHoss are among Germany’s most renowned live bands, blending country, rock, and punk into their unmistakable “Country Trash Punk Rock” sound. Since their formation in 2004, they’ve released ten studio albums—all of which have achieved gold or platinum status and all of which have reached the Top 5 on the German album charts. Their last two albums debuted directly at No. 1—with “Dos Bros” alone selling over 300,000 copies.
The BossHoss also have a strong presence in the mainstream media: three seasons as coaches on *The Voice of Germany* (ProSieben, 4 million viewers per episode) as well as appearances on*Sing Meinen Song* (VOX, 2 million viewers). The band has received numerous awards, including the ECHO, the Golden Camera, and the German Film Award.
Win an exclusive meet-and-greet with THE BOSSHOSS
The “Krone” is now giving away a one-of-a-kind experience! Be there live at the concert on September 7 at the Open Air Arena Vienna. You’ll also have the chance to meet the two stars up close at a barbecue before the concert and chat with them. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of August 17 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
Want to give your luck a little boost? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Guten Morgen” newsletter! All participating subscribers—and those who subscribe by the deadline—will have double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditions here.
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