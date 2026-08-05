Win a Meet & Greet including a BBQ with THE BOSSHOSS

Win an exclusive Meet & Greet including a BBQ with THE BOSSHOSS in Vienna! Things are already heating up at the warm-up event at the Open Air Arena Vienna on September 7, right before the big Bosshoss concert: Alec and Sascha invite you to join them for a BBQ by the grill and get you in the mood for the evening. And even after the BBQ, it’s not time to chill: the open-air show will keep the rock going strong afterward.