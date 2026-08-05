No Justice for the Dead Cat “Schmotzer”

A cell phone camera captured the scenes that brought the life of the tomcat “Schmotzer” to a agonizing end. What is documented in the video?

It begins with one of the acquitted men holding down the cat, which is lying at the edge of a meadow. He is wearing black gloves. Another man places the bolt gun against the cat’s forehead and pulls the trigger. Laughter can be heard in the background.

Then one of the men strikes the red-and-white-spotted cat several times with a shovel. Again and again, he strikes the animal’s head with full force, while the others make comments. The cat’s entire body twitches. It looks as if “Schmotzer” is trying to run away with his last ounce of strength. His head is covered in blood.

Something like “Shoot it one more time, please” can be heard in the background. The cat’s legs are still moving. Then one of the young men slits the cat’s throat with a knife.