Contest
Win Rapid Tickets for a Thrilling European Cup Match!
European Cup excitement, green-and-white passion, and what we hope will be a successful soccer evening in Hütteldorf: SK Rapid will host Estonian club Paide Linnameeskond on Wednesday, August 12. The “Krone” is giving away 2x2 tickets for the decisive second leg.
The next big European Cup night awaits in Hütteldorf: In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, SK Rapid Vienna will face Paide Linnameeskond from Estonia. Following the first leg in Tallinn, the decisive second leg will take place in front of a home crowd on Wednesday, August 12.
Starting at 6 p.m. at the Weststadion, the Green-Whites aim to take the next step toward the group stage. The team is once again counting on the vocal support of Rapid fans, who regularly transform Hütteldorf into a green-and-white cauldron during international matches.
Be there live with the “Krone”
The “Krone” is giving you a chance to be in the stands and is giving away 2 × 2 tickets for the SK Rapid Vienna vs. Paide Linnameeskond match. Simply fill out the contest form below by the entry deadline of August 10 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Sport” newsletter who are participating—and those who sign up by the deadline! All participating subscribers—and those who sign up by the deadline—will have double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditions here.
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