Is it coming to an end?
Breaking News! Infantino Calls for FIFA Crisis Meeting
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has apparently called a crisis meeting of the world soccer governing body in Morocco for Wednesday!
The newspaper “The Times” and the British broadcaster Sky reported that the heavily criticized FIFA president has summoned key staff members to a meeting in the capital, Rabat. According to the reports, however, it remains unclear exactly what the Swiss official intends to discuss.
Infantino recently sparked a wave of outrage in the soccer world when plans to sell World Cup rights to investors came to light. Although the FIFA president backed down and rejected the idea, fierce opposition to him is mounting, particularly in Europe. The current crisis may spell the end of Infantino’s FIFA presidency.
Key Confidants Are Turning Away
In recent days, even Infantino’s close associates have criticized their boss. FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström lamented a “sad and reprehensible series of events” as well as “upheaval.” Former coach Arsène Wenger, FIFA’s director of global football development, has distanced himself from Infantino. Infantino’s close confidant and advisor, Carlos Cordeiro, had already resigned last week in protest.
Rabat is home to FIFA’s regional headquarters for Africa; the 77th FIFA Congress and the next presidential elections are scheduled to take place there in 2027. Last week, Infantino made a public appearance in the capital of the 2030 World Cup co-host as a guest of King Mohammed VI.
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