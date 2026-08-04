Life-Saving in the Pool
Four-Year-Old Boy Found Lifeless in Swimming Pool
In an unguarded moment on Tuesday afternoon, a four-year-old boy without any flotation devices reportedly fell into a swimming pool in Bad Schallerbach. Two guests noticed the incident and were able to successfully resuscitate the child.
It is thanks to two alert guests that a swimming accident on Tuesday afternoon at the Eurotherme Bad Schallerbach ended relatively well. A 35-year-old woman from Styria noticed a lifeless child floating in the water around 3:40 p.m. She immediately pulled the four-year-old boy from the Czech Republic—who is on vacation in Upper Austria with his parents—ashore and began CPR.
Flied to the Hospital with His Dad
A 39-year-old man from Lower Austria, who also noticed the incident, immediately rushed to help. Together, the two first responders managed to successfully resuscitate the boy, thereby saving his life. After receiving initial treatment at the scene, the four-year-old—who was conscious—was flown to a hospital in Linz, accompanied by his father.
According to police investigations, the child likely wandered away from his parents without a flotation device during a moment of unsupervised time and fell into a pool.
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