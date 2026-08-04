31 jobs have been cut
Second Bankruptcy in Just One Year for Auto Supplier
The family-owned company Begalom from Altmünster (Upper Austria) is in bankruptcy—again. The auto supplier had already entered restructuring proceedings in the summer of last year. The expected increase in revenue following the restructuring did not materialize, and now the company has filed for “final” bankruptcy. A second company from Upper Austria is also facing closure.
At the end of August 2025, Begalom Guss GmbH of Altmünster filed for insolvency for the first time. The family-owned company manufactures aluminum castings for the aviation, motorsports, and rail vehicle industries, and also builds prototypes for the automotive industry. Last year, the company suffered from the slump in the automotive industry and accumulated approximately 2.7 million euros in debt.
Now the company is facing another bankruptcy: Because revenue did not develop as hoped during the restructuring process and negotiations with potential investors have failed, the company is once again insolvent. According to the creditors’ protection association KSV1870, it no longer appears possible to pay the second installment under the restructuring plan.
Begalom Guss GmbH is thus once again in bankruptcy. Liabilities of 3.3 million euros are offset by assets of approximately 1.7 million euros. This is likely to spell the end for the company: “Continuing operations does not appear feasible—liquidation will have to be carried out,” Creditreform reports. As a result, 31 employees face job loss.
Steel Fabricator Is Also Insolvent
A second company from Upper Austria is also facing closure: Staber Stahl- und Anlagenbau GmbH from Ried im Traunkreis is likewise insolvent. The company primarily manufactures steel structures and equipment. According to KSV1870, management stated that profitable operations have not been possible since last year. Revenue has plummeted due to the poor economic climate, compounded by rising material and labor costs.
According to Creditreform, the company’s debts amount to approximately 2.1 million euros. The insolvency affects 22 employees and 66 creditors. There are no plans to continue operations.
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