Austria is sweltering
40.1 degrees! New all-time heat record in Vienna
The heat in Vienna has reached a new high: On Monday, temperatures of 40.1 degrees were recorded in Stammersdorf on the outskirts of the city. This sets a new all-time temperature record for Vienna. And it could get even hotter.
The previous Vienna record is now history. The Weather and Environmental Warning Center (UWZ) reported the new high of 40.1 degrees in Stammersdorf on Monday. According to the UWZ, it’s entirely possible that even higher temperatures will be reached later today or on Wednesday.
Peak May Not Have Been Reached Yet
According to GeoSphere Austria, the current heat wave is heading toward its peak. As a result, the highest weather warning level—red—is in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday in Vienna, northern Burgenland, and northeastern Lower Austria.
The all-time Austrian temperature record could also be broken. It stands at 40.5 degrees and was recorded in Bad Deutsch-Altenburg in 2013.
In addition to Vienna, the red warning applies to the Weinviertel region, northern Burgenland (including Seewinkel), the Vienna Basin, and the provincial capital of St. Pölten. The nights are expected to be particularly oppressive: in the affected areas, lows of 24 to 27 degrees are expected. Even outside the cities, nighttime lows of 23 degrees or higher are possible.
Experts Warn of the Heat
GeoSphere Austria recommends avoiding direct sunlight as much as possible and protecting children from the sun in particular. Built-up and paved areas without shade should also be avoided. If possible, people should avoid going outside between approximately 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Curtains and blinds should be closed, and windows should be opened, especially at night or during the cool morning hours. Strenuous physical activity should be avoided. Outdoor activities should be scheduled for early morning or evening whenever possible.
It is also recommended to wear light, breathable clothing and a hat. Taking a cool shower or cold arm and foot baths can also help. It’s also important to drink regularly and in sufficient quantities—at least two to three liters, preferably water, unsweetened tea, or fruit juices diluted with water. Alcohol should be avoided. Special care should be taken to ensure that children and older adults stay well-hydrated.
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