Europa League Qualifiers
It’s Doable! Salzburg Knows Its Last Potential Hurdle
Red Bull Salzburg knows its potential opponents for the final qualifying round of the Europa League! In the playoff, they would face the loser of the match between Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) and Mjällby (Sweden). But first, they must get past Pafos FC.
Against the team from Cyprus, Salzburg will have to step up its game significantly compared to its 1-0 win over Hartberg. However, if the “Bulls” eliminate Pafos in the third round of Europa League qualifying, there will be only one more hurdle to overcome.
And Coach Danny Röhl’s team has known who that is since Monday. In Nyon, Salzburg was drawn to face the loser of the Champions League match between Slovan Bratislava (SVK) and Mjällby (SWE) in the playoff round.
Here’s the live ticker to catch up on:
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