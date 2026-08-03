Champions League Qualifiers
LIVE starting at 12 p.m.: LASK and Sturm to find out their opponents
The final rounds of the Champions League qualifiers have been set. Austrian champion LASK will face Scottish champion and storied club Celtic Glasgow. Runner-up Sturm Graz, on the other hand, must first defeat top Turkish club Fenerbahçe Istanbul. Should they succeed, the winner of the match between Olympique Lyon (France) and Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) would await them in the playoff round.
Here’s the live ticker to catch up on:
A massive matchup for LASK! The Austrian champions will face top Scottish club Celtic Glasgow in the battle for the Champions League. This means the Linz-based team can look forward to a trip to the legendary Celtic Park, where they’ll have to prepare not only for a strong opponent but also for a raucous crowd.
Sturm will face top Turkish club Fenerbahçe Istanbul in the third round of Champions League qualifying. Should the Graz team clear this hurdle, another tough matchup awaits in the playoffs. The Styrians will face the winner of the match between Olympique Lyon (FRA) and Sparta Prague (CZE).
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