Bundesliga LIVE Updates
LIVE: Red Bull Salzburg vs. TSV Hartberg!
Season opener in Austria’s Bundesliga: Red Bull Salzburg hosts Hartberg. We’re covering the game live (see below). The score is currently 0–0!
Here’s the LIVE TICKER:
Salzburg likes to look at the stats before kickoff—after all, they haven’t lost a league opener since 2016. In fact, they haven’t lost a home opener since 2000. “We want to do our job on Saturday; the successful cup match definitely helps,” said Salzburg coach Danny Röhl ahead of his league debut. He’s confident they can score plenty of goals.
“We also have a plan when opponents sit deep,” added the 37-year-old German. He described his counterpart, Markus Schopp, as a “courageous coach.” The playing style of TSV Hartberg—which lost only three times on the road last season—has changed “a bit” under the new coach.
Regardless, last season’s third-place finisher has been warned. In the final match of the 2025–26 season, the Styrians secured a 3–1 victory in Wals-Siezenheim, marking their first-ever win in their 25th head-to-head matchup. Prior to that, the two teams had played to a 0–0 draw there.
“Kicking off the championship against Salzburg is something very special. We’re facing a team that has the ambition and the quality to become both league champions and cup winners. For us, this is a major challenge for which we’ve prepared very well and which we’re looking forward to,” said TSV returnee Schopp. The team aims to really “push the opponent to the limit” in what promises to be an “exciting challenge.”
The rosters for both teams have undergone major changes. For Salzburg, striker Haris Tabakovic—who, according to Röhl, presents himself as a “100-percent professional”—Nikolas Veratschnig, Abubakr Barry, and new starting goalkeeper Christian Zawieschitzky are expected to play key roles.
A win would also be important in light of the team’s Europa League qualifying opener this coming Thursday against Pafos. “Looking at our August schedule, we need to develop quickly, and the team needs to hit its stride fast. But I have a good feeling,” said Röhl.
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